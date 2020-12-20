CHEYENNE – A suffocating full-court defense helped Cheyenne South take control early and never look back during a 53-40 victory over visiting Wheatland on Saturday afternoon.

“That’s how we’re going to have to play defense all year,” Lady Bison coach Chad DeBruyn said. “We’re going to have to turn people over and get things going the other way. We’re not a team that’s just going to fill it up when we get into our half-court offense. We need to create turnovers.”

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

