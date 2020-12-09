CHEYENNE – Andraya Dimas was a regular at the Holliday Park basketball courts over the summer.
Like most basketball players, she wasn’t able to get in the gym as often as she would have liked because of the COVID-19-altered offseason. So, she and her Cheyenne South teammates made the most out of what they could.
The senior said that, specifically, she and teammate Riley Van Tassell would spend their days at the park, working on their game, and that it wasn’t uncommon for the two to join in games with the guys and even play against them in some games of (two-on-two).
Would they win?
“Oh definitely (we won) – me and Riley never lost,” she said.
Dimas is looking to build off a junior season that saw her take a large leap from her sophomore campaign. She appeared in only 13 games at the varsity level as a sophomore and averaged just 1 point per game. Last season, she took that step forward and finished the season averaging 8.3 points per contest, which was enough for her to finish second on the team in scoring.
There were times where she would dominate sophomore and junior varsity games while she was a sophomore, according to South coach Chad DeBruyn. But when she would take the court in a varsity contest, she wasn’t always competing at the level she was capable of.
It took her some time to gain the confidence needed to compete at that varsity level.
“I just had to tell myself, ‘If I can do it in these (sophomore and JV) games, varsity isn’t much different, it’s just faster’,” Dimas said. “I was on the court for a reason, and my coaches chose me, so I did what I could to prove myself.
“All of my coaches said I was capable of (playing varsity), but I just never really thought I was. I was always nervous on the court, but last season I just wanted to show that I deserved to be there.”
She certainly proved that she deserved to be there.
The 5-foot-5 guard shot at a 43% clip last season which trailed Calysta Martinez for second on the team. One of the other areas where Dimas thrives is on the defensive side of the ball. She paced the team with 2.9 steals per game last season, which was also good enough to finish seventh in the state.
It was a big reason why her contributions on the offensive side of the ball increased so much between seasons.
“My defense is my offense. My steals are where I get most of my points,” she said. “Even if I don’t finish the layup (on a fast break), I’ll get the points at the free-throw line.”
As the first game of her senior season approaches with the Lady Bison playing Jackson Hole on Friday, Dimas is focused on starting the season as productive as last season ended for her.
There is always room for improvement for any player, but for Dimas, DeBruyn knows she’s already taken that next step to becoming a better player.
“She started off (last) season the same way she started off as a sophomore, just kinda ho hum, but she came on during the second half of the season and she was arguably our best player,” DeBruyn said. “If she has another season like the end of last season, sky’s the limit for her … You talk about making that next step, I think she’s already made it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.