CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South junior Ellie Brewer won the 50- and 500-yard freestyles at a last-chance qualifying meet Friday at South.
Brewer finished the 50 in 26.74 seconds, and the 500 in 5:48.03. The Lady Bison also got wins from senior Dillen Phillips in the 200 free (2:13.20) and the 200 and 400 free relay teams. Janaeh Brown, Abi Fisher, Molly Koslosky and Brookly Lebeda finished the 200 free relay in 2:01.92. Brown, Koslosky, Lbeda and Kaylin Fardella swam the 400 free relay in 4:27.03.
