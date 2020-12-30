CHEYENNE – At 6-foot-2, Maurie Alexander is an undersized forward, even for Wyoming’s high school ranks.
However, a look at the stat sheet shows that Alexander doesn’t let his lack of size keep him from having an impact for Cheyenne South.
The junior is averaging 15 points per game. He pulled down nine rebounds during the Bison’s season-opening loss at Green River. And he is a regular in the steals column.
“He scored 11 points (in a Dec. 12 win over Wheatland), and that was kind of an off-game offensively by his standards,” fourth-year South coach Jeff Bailey said. “But he was still able to have a big impact on the outcome by putting himself in the right places at the right times, grabbing rebounds and generally making plays.
“I think that’s a testament to his basketball IQ, his effort and his will to do whatever it takes to help his team win.”
South (1-1) plays at Jackson at 5 p.m. today.
Alexander credits his ability to be in the right place at the right time with anticipation, and a willingness to accept what defenses are giving him.
“Once you see teams doing something a lot, you have to adjust to that,” he said. “You have to make sure you’re getting there on time. The game comes a lot easier if you’re able to anticipate things.
“You also have to adapt. If a team is pushing you on the right, you have to be able to go left.”
Alexander has become a headier player during his time at South.
“I want to make smart plays that get my teammates open,” he said. “If I get the ball and the defense crashes on me, it opens the floor for my teammates. If I have two people on me in the post, somebody has to be open.”
Alexander averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 17 games as a freshman. He suffered a left ankle fracture during a pickup game that required surgery. He was sidelined for six months, and still has the hardware from that surgery in his body.
Last winter, Alexander averaged 5.3 points to go with a team-best 4.7 rebounds per contest. The ankle bothered him for a good chunk of the season.
“It was weird playing on that ankle my sophomore year,” Alexander said. “It didn’t feel good at first, and it was hard to stay on the court because it kept hurting. I felt like it slowed me down, and that’s when I really had to learn from my mistakes and be smart.
“I know there are guys who are bigger than me, and who are going to try to be physical and use their size against me. But I can beat a bigger dude if I’m smart about the way I play.”
