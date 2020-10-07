Laramie High School sophomore Taylor Tyser, left, and junior Halley Feezer both go to return a serve during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School junior Alexis Stucky leaps before spiking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School sophomore Taylor Tyser chases after a ball before hitting it over her shoulder to a teammate during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School junior Alexis Stucky leaps before spiking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School sophomore Taylor Tyser, left, and junior Halley Feezer both go to return a serve during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School junior Alexis Stucky leaps before spiking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School sophomore Taylor Tyser chases after a ball before hitting it over her shoulder to a teammate during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie High School junior Alexis Stucky leaps before spiking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne South High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – “Junk ball” sessions are a regular part of Laramie volleyball practice. Balls are thrown in at odd times and at wild angles to simulate the unpredictable nature of matches where not every ball is going to come over the net after three perfect touches.
“We love that, it’s so much fun,” Lady Plainsmen junior Alexis Stucky said. “We have to scramble and make fun plays out of nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.