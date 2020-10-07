CHEYENNE – “Junk ball” sessions are a regular part of Laramie volleyball practice. Balls are thrown in at odd times and at wild angles to simulate the unpredictable nature of matches where not every ball is going to come over the net after three perfect touches.

“We love that, it’s so much fun,” Lady Plainsmen junior Alexis Stucky said. “We have to scramble and make fun plays out of nothing.”

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.