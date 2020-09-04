CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne South girls relay team of Rayelle Brewer, Janaeh Brown, Dillen Phillips, and Allie Robért placed first in the 200-yard medley relay at the Rawlins Double Dual with a time 2:07.86, and first in the 400-yard freestyle relay clocking in at 4:16.60.
Robért took first in the 200 free with a final time of 2:22.89. Phillips finished the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.31 which earned her first place honors Phillips also placed second in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:45.12.
