CHEYENNE – Andrew Lock and Fletcher Mothershed won both of their singles matches on Saturday as the Cheyenne South boys went 1-1 on the day.
The Bison swept Natrona County, 5-0. Lock topped Ryan Swan in the No.1 singles match 6-0, 6-3. Mothershed defeated Bridger Meyers 6-3, 6-1. The doubles teams of Josiah Moyte and Armando Hernandez, Lukas Davidson and Nicolas Lock, and Frank Torres and Andrew Frost all won their doubles matches. Andrew Lock and Mothershed won their singles matches against Sheridan while all three doubles teams lost.
