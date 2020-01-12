Cheyenne South High School junior Calysta Martinez throws a one handed pass during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Reyna Tovar looks for a teammate while dribbling up court during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Riley VanTassell shoots after making a move in the low post during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Jaya Brown sprints up court with the ball during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School senior Angelina Liggett stretches while throwing a cross court pass to a teammate during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Calysta Martinez throws a one handed pass during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Reyna Tovar looks for a teammate while dribbling up court during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Riley VanTassell shoots after making a move in the low post during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School junior Jaya Brown sprints up court with the ball during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South High School senior Angelina Liggett stretches while throwing a cross court pass to a teammate during the Taco John’s Invitational basketball game against Green River High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cheyenne South High School. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.