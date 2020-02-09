Cheyenne South junior Riley VanTassell drives in past Campbell County junior Remington Gusick Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at South High School. The Cheyenne South Lady Bison fall to the Gillette Lady Camels 40-42. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South had the exact look it wanted from one of its best shooters.
Trailing by two with 6 seconds remaining, Jaya Brown found the ball to the left of the rim. The Lady Bison junior dribbled and got her shot off as the buzzer sounded. The ball fell short of the hoop as Brown fell to the floor, and South lost a heartbreaker 42-40 to Campbell County at Bison Gym on Saturday afternoon.
