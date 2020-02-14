Cheyenne South wrestler Gabe Trujillo hauls up Laramie High wrestler Connor Hobbs in the 120-pound match Thursday in Laramie. The Laramie Plainsmen wrestling team lost to Cheyenne South 36-33. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Laramie High wrestler Fischer Hawkins holds down Cheyenne South wrestler Isaac Wood in the 132 Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Laramie. The Laramie Plainsmen wrestling team loses to Cheyenne South 36-33. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Laramie High wrestler Fischer Hawkins tries to free his arm from Cheyenne South wrestler Isaac Wood in the 132 Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Laramie. The Laramie Plainsmen wrestling team loses to Cheyenne South 36-33. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Laramie High wrestler Fischer Hawkins holds on to Cheyenne South wrestler Isaac Wood in the 132 Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Laramie. The Laramie Plainsmen wrestling team loses to Cheyenne South 36-33. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – It came down to the last contested bout on the wrestling mat Thursday during the final dual this season for both teams in a 36-33 Cheyenne South win against Laramie.
Knowing bonus-point wins would be crucial, Laramie’s Jaxson Tilghman pinned South’s Colton Serena in 33 seconds at 285 pounds for a 33-12 Plainsmen lead. Laramie then had two open weights at 106 and 113, and South cut into the lead to make it 33-24.
