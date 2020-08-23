Pool rules

Because of COVID-19, there will be attendance and participation restrictions at this fall’s swim meets. The amount of spectators that can attend will be based on the venue of the event. Bigger pools (such as Laramie’s pool) will be able to hold around 250 people, while smaller venues will be closer to around 100 people. For each meet, there will be only four teams allowed, with a maximum of 80 athletes, or 20 athletes from each team. Tickets will be distributed to the spectators who are chosen to attend the meet by each team. With the limited amount of athletes that can compete at varsity meets, there will also be three junior varsity meets throughout the year for non-varsity athletes to compete.