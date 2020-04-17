Laramie High is joining a fast growing national movement and will participate tonight in the Be the Light campaign.
“We will turn on the lights at Laramie High School’s Deti Stadium on Friday at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes,” LHS director of activities and athletics Ron Wagner said in a statement.
“This event is to honor the first responders in our community, those who work in the medical field, the essential personnel still providing for our community, our seniors and all students involved in extracurricular activities that were cancelled. The scoreboard will be illuminated as well to show “20’s” all over to celebrate the Class of 2020.”
That exact time also coincides with the military time of 20:20 for the Class of 2020.
Wagner encouraged people in the community to drive by the stadium during that time, honk to show support and take and share photos with the hashtag: #BeTheLightWY.
Wagner also recommended everyone stay in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing even if parked in the LHS student lot, and do not get out of vehicles and enter the football field.
