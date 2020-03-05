It’s that time of year for all high school basketball teams.
The last few games during the prep postseason is more than likely the last time seniors will ever play with each other again — and for some, it’s a history of being on the court together dating back to the very beginning.
It’s a theme that plays out often in midsized to small rural towns when little kids begin competing in organized sports, continue in the same discipline and stay together on the same teams through the years.
That’s the chronicle for Laramie High seniors Bridger Bleak and Tyler Oppie.
The natives of the Gem City of the Plains starting playing hoops in kindergarten for a recreation youth team called the Laramie Rage.
“My dad was always watching basketball and there was always a basketball hoop around my house, so I’ve kind of grew up around it,” Bleak said. “It’s always been a thing I’ve done.”
Oppie added: “I’ve always been around a basketball hoop like Bridger, and loved playing it as a kid.”
The pair grew up playing on the Laramie 7220 club youth traveling teams and again was teammates for the Laramie Middle School Scouts.
Bleak started out as a point guard before seeing more time on the wing in middle school. Oppie has always played the guard positions.
Bleak, now a 6-foot-4 forward/center, and Oppie, a 6-1 guard, took their game through the ranks of the Plainsmen program. They even saw time on the sophomore team as freshmen.
Although Bleak’s growth spurt began during freshman season when he was 5-6 at the start, so did a pattern of injuries that limited his playing time for several years. He said he only played half his freshman season, missed his entire sophomore season and played half a season as a junior. He was in 13 games last season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Bleak has played in all 20 games this season with 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
“I’m just glad I’m playing a full season, finally,” Bleak said. “I try to run the floor, hustle, play good defense, not force anything and let the rest of it come as it shows itself.”
Oppie has steadily improved, and has seen his playing time increased proportionally. He played in 22 games last season, averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals a contest. He was also third on the team with 21 made 3-pointers in 54 attempts for 39% beyond the arc.
Oppie has also played in all 20 games this season, and is often tasked with defending the opposition’s top scorer. He has accounted for 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds on the offensive end.
“I just like to work as hard as I can, be aggressive, work hard on defense and just move the ball around on offense,” Oppie said.
Oppie paused and thought for a while when trying to choose one of his favorite moments of growing up with Bleak as a teammate: “Oh, I don’t know,” said the soft-spoken Oppie. “We’ve just been really good friends, and I love playing with him.”
Bleak sifted through the overload of memories with his longtime friend. Then it came to him, and without hesitation said: “He has always been kind of quiet, but always been a clutch player.
“I remember a game in junior high and he had the shot, got fouled and we were down by one — he hit both free throws to put us into the championship game. Also, some of my favorite memories are the fast breaks; we’ve played well together in that respect.”
PLAINSMENThe LHS boys begin the postseason today at the Wyoming Class 4A East Regional Basketball Tournament in Gillette.
The Plainsmen (11-9 overall) represent the Southeast No. 3 seed and begin at 6:30 p.m. against host and Northeast No. 2 Thunder Basin (16-6).
In order to advance to next week’s state tournament in Casper, teams have to win two games at the regional tournament.
“We got off to a great start at 7-0 (in the regular season), then injuries hit and we’ve lost three varsity guys to season-ending injuries,” LHS first-year coach Jim Shaffer said. “We had about three weeks at one point we were lucky to have 11-12 guys at practice with everyone being sick.
“It’s been a struggle in terms of that, but we’ve have a lot of guys step up and played a ton of young guys. The varsity experience they are getting now will pay dividends down the road and make all the difference in the next couple of years.”
One of those season-ending injuries was junior guard Christian Mickelson recently breaking his right foot. He was leading the Plainsmen with 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
“I’m proud of the effort the kids have put forth,’ Shaffer said. “We’ve had guys step up and play we didn’t anticipate playing, a lot of kids did a lot of good things, we got some good wins and hopefully we can put a couple together this week to go to state.”
The last time the Plainsmen went to state was 2016 when they won the consolation bracket for fifth place. The LHS boys lost last season’s regional tournament opener 67-46 to Thunder Basin in Cheyenne before ending with a 51-50 loss to Natrona County. Laramie beat now No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin in the only this meeting, 82-65 at home.
“We have Thunder Basin right out of the gate and they are going to shoot the 3 — averaging 45 points per game from the 3-point line,” Shaffer said. “So we have to guard the line and rebound. If we do that, we can get out in transition and when we are in transition, I think we are pretty good.
“It’s important for us to play defense, rebound and run. If they are making 3’s and we have to play off made baskets all day and play half-court offense, that does not play to our strengths.”
LADY PLAINSMEN
The LHS girls open the East regional tourney at 5 p.m. today, also against Thunder Basin on the Lady Bolts’s home court.
The Lady Plainsmen (4-16) have been in a rebuilding mode with a young team under Rod Tyson, who is in his second season of his second time coaching the LHS girls. He also coached the Lady Plainsmen from 2008-13.
“We have definitely improved,” Tyson said. “The kids were young and learning how to play without (former senior standout) Jennifer Aadland early on. Now we’ve had some people step up in different games. We have a few more weapons rather than just counting on (juniors) Kylee (Cox) and Kayla (Vasquez).
“We have been rebounding well … but we just have those lulls when we don’t score that gets us in trouble.”
Cox leads LHS 11.3 points, and has made 50 of 142 3-point attempts for 35% from long range. Vasquez has added 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds a contest. Sophomore Morgann Jensen leads the Lady Plainsmen on the boards with 8.8 rebounds.
“We usually have a quarter or two — even in bad games — when we play really well,” Tyson said. “But we are not very deep right now, so all the games we’ve been in we are losing in the second half because other teams have lots of subs and they keep sending people in and out, and we get even younger when we sub when players are tired or in foul trouble.”
The last time the Lady Plainsmen played at state was 2017, placing fourth after losing to Natrona in the third-place game. The LHS girls went 1-2 at regionals last season, losing to Thunder Basin 61-33, beating Sheridan 45-30 and losing to Cheyenne East 71-48.
The now No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin (17-5) beat the Lady Plainsmen 65-45 in Laramie this season.
“They are tough, deep and athletic,” Tyson said. “They press a lot and change up their presses often and we will have to adjust. The score didn’t dictate how we actually played — we played pretty well, but (Thunder Basin) was so deep. When we got into a little bit of foul trouble, they would score 10 straight points.”
