It was only fitting that on Senior Night at Deti Stadium, it was Laramie High's elder statesmen that made all of the game’s pivotal plays.
Behind a dominant 21-point first quarter scoring barrage and a stout running game, the Plainsmen were able to hold off Campbell County 35-22 Friday night to win their first game of the season.
Laramie ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns on the night, with two scores apiece from from senior running backs Colter Nunn and Isaac Sell. Nunn and Sell scored all five touchdowns for LHS (1-1), who faces Natrona County next Friday in Casper.
“Previous teams, we’ve tended to shut down when things got rough. We did have a rough patch, for sure,” Sell, who finished with 235 all-purpose yards, said. “Once we kind of recollected ourselves … we got it done.”
Though it was Laramie’s first home game of the season, the school opted to celebrate its Senior Night in early September in case future games are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was an odd sight to have parents hugging seniors at the middle of the field in early September, but it’s par for the course in what has been a strange 2020.
“You have emotions, because you’re thinking about Senior Night for those guys, and usually that comes near the end,” LHS head coach Clint Reed said. “You get a little nervous, because maybe the emotions are in and we’re not going to start off fast.”
With seniors Sell and Nunn, a fast start was not an issue for the Plainsmen.
LHS’ first points came less than 1 minute, 30 seconds into the game, when Nunn dashed 54-yards to the house on the Plainsman’s opening drive. The next two came from Sell, who scored on a 57-yard run down the right side and returned a Campbell County fumble 31 yards for a score. All 139 first-quarter yards for LHS came on the ground.
A Plainsmen offense that cruised early stalled in the second quarter, however, totaling negative-2 yards. CCHS took advantage, narrowing the deficit on a Kaden Race touchdown pass to Remar Pitter and a blocked LHS punt that bounced out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Another passing score by the Camels, this one a 47-yard bomb from Race late in the third quarter, made what was once a three touchdown lead just a five-point margin.
“In the middle of the game, we were challenged a little bit. And it wasn’t just physically or making mistakes, it was emotionally challenging. There was a little bickering going on in the field,” Reed said. “I said, ‘You know, we need to have some sportsmanship. We have to measure the character of who we are.’”
It turns out Reed’s team passed that gut check with flying colors.
Leaning on the run game once again, LHS rushed for 88 yards in the fourth quarter, including a 32-yard run down the sideline from Sell that sealed the game with just over three minutes left to play.
“He’s a true leader,” Reed said. “He’s our captain, and we lean on him in a lot of situations.”
Sell and Nunn finished with 188 yards and 125 yards rushing, respectively. Junior quarterback Jake Vigen finished 3 of 11 passing for 47 yards and an interception. All three of his completions went to Sell.
A week after surrendering 324 yards rushing in a 42-10 loss to Sheridan in their season opener, the Plainsmen were far more stout at the line of scrimmage against the Camels, giving up just 107 yards on the ground on 2.9 yards per carry.
Race shined for the Camels under center, throwing for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on a night where he didn’t get much help from his running game.
For Nunn, Friday’s oddly-timed Senior Night was a welcomed sight. Just having fans in the stands at all was a breath of fresh air, social distancing and masks included. It just felt good to be playing football in front of maroon and gold clad fans on their home field again.
“Thinking back from fourth grade, we’ve been playing with each other,” Nunn said. “(It was a) special night, especially with our parents.”
