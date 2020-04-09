“It was the right decision. It stings, but I think we landed where we needed to.”
That was one of a myriad of thoughts from Ron Wagner, Laramie High director of activities and athletics, Wednesday afternoon. It was less than 24 hours since a major uncertainty became an unquestionable inevitability.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association made the tough decision late Tuesday afternoon to cancel the spring sports seasons in accordance with ongoing directives from Wyoming state government officials during the coronavirus pandemic, commonly known as COVID-19.
In 2020, there will not be: outdoor track and field; boys and girls soccer; and spring golf.
Part of Tuesday’s WHSAA release stated:
“It is with deep regret that the WHSAA Board of Directors announces the cancelling of all spring sports. Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19, we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events.
“The WHSAA Board of Directors promotes the benefits of participating in education-based activities. We also understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student-athletes, especially our seniors.”
Wagner informed the LHS coaches immediately upon receipt of the WHSAA decision.
“Then after I had a chance to process things, I communicated with (WHSAA Commissioner) Ron Laird through email, and it was the shortest email response I think I ever received from him. All it said was, ‘I feel sick to my stomach right now.’ And I sympathize with that statement. I too, feel sick to my stomach.”
The unprecedented detour from normalcy has lasted for four weeks now. It started with the initial shock from the abrupt stoppage of the Class 3A and 4A basketball state tournaments during the morning of March 12, the tournament’s first day in Casper.
The WHSAA and Albany County School District No. 1 have since acted in concert with the recommendations and directives from the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Wyoming Department of Education State Superintendent Jillian Balow.
Some of the directives throughout included suspending practices, games, competitions and gatherings of more than 50 people, later lowered to 10 people. Originally the directives were for a period of two weeks until April 6, and later extended to April 20.
All schools statewide also have been closed to students, teachers, coaches, staff and administration forcing the rollout of online classes. Laramie High started those classes on Monday.
Wagner said, “Regardless if we saw or knew it may be coming, it still doesn’t take away from the sting or the disappointment of the (sports) opportunities we lost for all our kids and how particularly bad we feel for the seniors losing out on their final seasons in high school — it’s tough to swallow.”
The following is a question-and-answer session with WyoSports and Wagner, who has been working from home:
Question: What were your initial thoughts when you heard about the cancellation of the Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments?
Answer: The abruptness of how it got canceled was certainly something I don’t think anyone was quite ready for, but everyone understood. It was amazing to see how fast everything happened from ‘we are going to monitor and talk — and they were good to go.’ I know Ron Laird was talking about being good to go at 9 a.m.; and then at 9:30 a.m., it was not good to go anymore.
Q: How much work went into changing and updating the sports schedules since the initial two-week postponement? Did you have to readjust and go back to the drawing board each time the directives from the state were extended?
A: We continued to meet (via Zoom video conferencing) with the 4A ADs and we decided to ‘let’s talk about things as they come up or once we get the OK to go. Let’s not jump the gun because we didn’t want to put in a ton of work just to have it canceled.’ So we put ourselves in kind of holding pattern.
The WHSAA recently sent out a survey (to ACSD No. 1 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jubal Yennie, LHS Principal Chuck Kern and Wagner) asking if any kind of a spring season would be salvageable. Would we be willing to go into the summer? What other ideas would there be to look for? We were also looking at the issues of the cancellations of prom and graduation ceremonies.
In my survey I said, ‘regardless of what the majority wants, whether it was to have a two-week season of regionals and state or a 2-3 week season to have some dates at home to get Senior Nights in, I would be up for any of it.’
Ultimately, we wanted to do anything that would be best for the kids. All of our answers landed on what would be the best we can offer the kids?
Q: How have the spring sports coaches at LHS been handling everything?
A: We have such great coaches. They were asking me, before I asked them, if it would be OK to send out workouts for the kids and keep in touch with them to make sure they were doing OK.
All of our coaches were checking in with them making sure they were getting their school work or just about their mental well-being — how are they doing and are they OK? They have also had group videos and trying to keep things as normal as they possibly can.
Q: There’s some controversy in Cheyenne (Laramie County School District No. 1) about reduced pay stipends to about one-sixth of standard reimbursement for spring coaches. Talk about Albany County School District No. 1’s decision to continue to fully pay spring coaches.
A: That spurred some concern and confusion with our coaching staffs here. Dr. Yennie and I visited about that, and we discussed how our coaches are some of the best people in our community to build rapport and have relationships with our kids.
We know coaches do work in the offseason with open gyms, summer camps and facilitate personal workouts. They do a lot of offseason work even though they are ‘spring coaches.’ There is so much work that goes into it outside of a season that people don’t necessarily see.
They are also keeping a log of how many kids they are talking to, sending workouts to and how often they are checking in with them.
Dr. Yennie and I wanted to make sure the coaches knew we value them and what they do for our community and kids. To take that away, that didn’t seem right.
Q: What are your current tasks and duties as compared to a normal spring season?
A: I don’t know if it is more or less work. We were still preparing for the possibility of the seasons coming back and all the 4A ADs were meeting on Zoom consistently. We’ve also been talking with officials, talking with transportation, trying to get hotels canceled — and Nicole Wilson (LHS assistant to the activities and athletics director) helps me out with that a lot.
We are also trying to make sure we get our new football equipment and uniforms ordered, and all the new softball stuff ordered. I’ve also been trying to help teachers with attendance, curriculum and Zoom meetings.
Q: What is it like with the high school being completely closed with everybody teaching, studying, working from home and Zoom conferences?
A: When this started rolling out, the administration team started to get together with other teams in the district to start planning what things were going to look like. Obviously, we were waiting for orders from the (state) health department and governor and go from there.
Everybody is doing Zoom, and everyone worked really hard getting in contact with kids and preparing for this time out of the building and online learning. The teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff have been working extremely diligently to make sure we have everything in place for the kids at Laramie High School, and really the whole community, so they can have as much success as possible.
Is it weird? Yes, very weird. We are all missing the kids right now, and it’s tough to go through. We are in the business of helping kids and we realize how important school is to the community and everyone.”
Q: What are some final thoughts now there is some kind of closure instead of spring sports hanging in limbo?
A: The WHSAA had a lot to weigh thinking about a lot of things. I appreciate the decision they made and when they did it instead of trying to hang on, trying to hang on some more and then having to make probably a tougher call as we got closer to the end of the year.
I agree that it was the right call and I understand why they did it, but it still stings. The one thing is that it was nobody’s fault and it’s the world we have to live in currently.
But I’m disappointed, and I’m mad. I miss it. I miss seeing the kids and giving them high-5s in the hallways and talking with them about how they did in last night’s game or a previous meet. It hurts to think about not having that this spring.
