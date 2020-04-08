The spring seasons for high school sports have officially been called off.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced late Tuesday afternoon that it decided to cancel all spring sports — boys and girls soccer, golf and outdoor track and field — because of the coronaviris (COVID-19) pandemic.
The full statement on the WHSAA website states:
“It is with deep regret that the WHSAA Board of Directors announces the cancelling of all spring sports. Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19, we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events.
The WHSAA Board of Directors promotes the benefits of participating in education-based activities. We also understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student-athletes, especially our seniors.
As we all continue to adapt to the pandemic, academics need to be the focus of our students and schools to be able to complete a successful school year.
Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students, schools and communities during this challenging time. We must be a responsible organization and we look forward to the day when our students are again participating in education-based activities.”
An initial suspension of practices, games and competitions was announced March 16 — the Monday after the state basketball tournaments were nixed — lasting for two weeks until April 6. Another extension to the suspension was announced on March 28 to last until April 20.
A feature story how Laramie High has adjusted throughout will be published in Thursday’s Boomerang.
