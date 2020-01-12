The Laramie High boys basketball team fell victim to a buzzer-beating game-winner from Kelly Walsh Saturday as the Trojans won 55-52 at Plainsmen Gym.
The Plainsmen (7-2) have now lost two straight in the closing minute after started the season winning seven straight and climbing to No. 4 in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll. The Trojans were just outside the top five at No. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.