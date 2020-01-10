The Laramie High girls basketball team couldn’t overcome Green River’s outside shooting in a 67-36 loss in the opener of the doubleheader Thursday for the Taco John’s Invitational at Plainsmen Gym.
The WyoPreps.com’s No. 4-ranked Lady Wolves (7-2) made nine 3-pointers — six of them in the first half — against the 2-3 zone defense of the Lady Plainsmen. Green River’s Madelyn Heiser had four treys in the first quarter en route to her 15 points. Teammate Kayde Strauss, who had a game-high 18 points, picked up where Heiser left off with four 3-pointers of spread out through the next three periods.
