The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club recently announced its postseason awards.
The awards were presented virtually because the end of the season celebration for annual members was not scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LAHC awarded its top honor, the Dale Wade Award, to Amber Riffee.
The award is named for the club founder and coach, who was instrumental in establishing the LAHC in 1975. It’s the highest honor that can be bestowed on a club member for exceptional service to the LAHC.
Having been involved with LAHC since 2011, Riffee has served in a variety of roles the past nine seasons. She has been a team manager, tournament organizer, recruitment volunteer, supported fundraising events and served for six years as the club registrar.
As the main point of contact for registration and rosters, Riffee facilitates club online operations and ensures enrollment and rosters are managed efficiently and accurately throughout the ice hockey season. Her calm demeanor, leadership, and balanced perspective as an 8-and-under and 18U hockey parent fueled her long-term commitment to volunteering for the LAHC.
Yvonne Durfee earned the selection for the 2020 Schnitker Sportsmanship Award.
Established in 2019 in honor of former coach and long-time volunteer Larry Schnitker, the Schnitker Sportsmanship Award highlights a player who has demonstrated exceptional character and sportsmanship during their LAHC career for the Outlaws.
Durfee’s passion and drive to develop and perform is core to her character as a player.
Starting hockey relatively late as a second-year 10U Squirt, she worked to develop and earn a role on local and regional travel teams. She has enjoyed sharing her love of the game by volunteering as a student-coach through the LAHC Initiation Program, demonstrating a strong commitment to the sport and her club community.
