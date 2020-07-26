LEAP Ninjas-Ommen

Adelyn Ommen, a member of Laramie’s LEAP Ninja Warrior Fitness gym, participates in an obstacle course race.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Six Laramie athletes participated in an Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association’s regional competition Saturday in Castle Rock, Colorado.

They were Jon Gosselin, Adelyn Ommen, Lily Ommen, Haden Wheeler, Flora Caputo-Wilkowski and Moorea Caputo-Wilkowski.

