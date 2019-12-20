Abigail Whitman is more determined than ever.
After all, Nordic skiing is the Laramie High senior’s favorite sport among many of the long-distance variety.
“I really love the snow and the mountains,” Whitman said. “There’s nothing better than going into the mountains and having a workout in the snow, and for the endurance factor — being able to push myself to different limits.”
Whitman is the only returning All-State cross-country skier for LHS from last season, and has received the honor the last two seasons. The first time was as a sophomore in 2018 when she finished runner-up twice in the two races — classic and freestyle — at the state championships on her home trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. All-State honors are based on acculiated points earned at Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned competitions including the state championships.
Whitman, who was in the top five with a couple wins sprinkled in last season, was second again in the first race at state hosted by Lander Valley. She finished a 5-kilometer classic in 19 minutes, 34.8 seconds on the course at Beaver Creek Nordic Ski Area. Lander Valley’s Kaylnn Sandall won at 19:33.3.
“It was very frustrating, especially losing by just a second,” Whiteman said. “I knew I needed to go out the next day and work every single part of the course to win.”
She was not going to be denied in the next race when she was the first to cross the finish line for her first individual win at state in 35:10.9, beating Sandall by a minute.
“I’ve been working so hard for that, especially last year when I really started getting my form down, worked a lot more harder and for a lot more hours — it was nice to be able to go out and win a race,” Whitman said.
Whitman now has her skies pointing toward the goal of sweeping both races at state, which will be Feb. 28-29 hosted by Cody. The races will rotate to 5km freestyle and 10km classic.
Having enough stamina won’t be a problem for Whitman. She is fresh from winning her first cross-country running state title during the fall to go with plenty of offseason training for skiing.
“I did a lot more summer work and hours with skiing (roller skiing), and I am really excited for this season to see what I can do,” Whitman said. “(Cross-country) gave me a boost of confidence for the Nordic season.”
Whitman’s preferred style to ski is the freestyle skate because of the challenge it provides.
“There’s a lot more to it and I have a lot more to improve on,” she said. “It is fun to try harder in that each day.”
For the classic style that will be twice as long this season at state, “I am better at the longer distance, and my background in running helps with the classic race,” Whitman said. “So with my classic technique, I’m hoping to crush that race.
Then without hesitation, she added: “Hopefully, I will be able to crush the skate race, as well.”
Season outlook
The LHS Nordic program boasts a combined 43 athletes, and 30 of them comprise a large Plainsmen team.
“We definitely have the depth on the boys side,” said Rebecca Watson, who is entering her 17th season coaching LHS. “Our senior boys will be really good leaders and we have a lot of freshmen who are coming in to compete, and they are serious about it. I am really pleased with the variety and depth of the skiers we have.”
The returning Plainsmen who raced at state last season are: seniors Gus Kauffman (13th classic, 21st freestyle), Fletcher Hartsky (44th, 32nd), Connor Frick (30th, 45th), Spencer Canen (52nd, 61st), Brendan Gamroth (58th, 60th) and Ned Shaver (57th, 63rd); junior Tristan Smith (22nd, 25th); and sophomores Thomas Faber (42nd, 39th) and Emmet Shuman (53rd, 56th).
Also returning for the Lady Plainsmen are: seniors Alyssa Dale (26th classic, 24th freestyle) and Marlena Meyer (27th, 28th); juniors Katie Kvenild (45th, 54th), Aspen Decker (56th, 53rd) and Sydney Holles (70th, 69th); and sophomores Kieran Burns (31st, 38th) and Isabel Naschold (41st, 47th).
“We have a great group of girls with a lot of returning athletes,” Watson said. “It will be exciting to see because they are a tight group and could have a really strong team.”
The Plainsmen were fourth and the Lady Plainsmen fifth at state last season. Jackson swept the team championships — 18th overall for the boys and 14th overall for the girls, including eight straight. The LHS boys’ first state title in 2018 broke up an eighth-year run of titles by Jackson.
Watson said practices have been going well with optimal snow conditions on the trails east of Laramie for the skiers to get a lot of work in early in the season. The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen competed Dec. 6-7 in Casper, but the results were not available.
The home trails
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will host teams from around the state for the Laramie Invitational today and Saturday at the Tie City Trailhead/Happy Jack Recreation Area.
A 5km freestyle race will begin at 1 p.m. today, followed by a 5km classic race at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“This is an interesting time right before Christmas, but it will be fun and nice to host an early-season race as we still get a feel for the competition,” Watson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.