Several Laramie High athletes were recently named all-state or all-conference at the conclusion of the basketball and indoor track and field seasons.
They included five basketball players and nine track and field athletes.
BASKETBALL
Plainsman junior Christian Mickelson and Lady Plainsman junior Kylee Cox were named first team All-East Conference.
Mickelson played in 17 of 22 games before missing the last five with a broken right foot. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. His points and rebounds were team highs and ranked ninth in the East Conference. The Plainsmen finished 11-11 overall and 2-4 in the Southeast Quadrant.
Cox averaged a team-high 11 points to go with 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She tied for seventh in the conference in points and fourth in 3-point percentage at 35% and third in free-throw percentage at 81%. Her free-throw percentage was also fifth in all of Class 4A.
Earning all-conference honorable mention were junior Kayla Vasquez and sophomores Morgann Jensen and Janey Adair. Cox, Vasquez and Adair played in all 22 games, and Jensen played in 20 games. The Lady Plainsmen were 4-18 overall and 0-6 in the quadrant.
Vasquez averaged 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and team-highs of 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. Her blocks per game were fourth in the conference and tied for fourth 4A.
Jensen had 5.1 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds. Her rebounds ranked third in the conference and fifth in 4A. She also had a conference sixth-best 0.8 blocks per game.
Adair had 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 steals. She also had a sixth-best 34% in 3-point shooting in the conference.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
The Wyoming Coaches Association’s guidelines for earning all-state are the top two placers in individual events and the winning relays at the state meet.
Four Lady Plainsmen and five Plainsmen were named all-state.
Seniors Aubry Sanchez and Rachel King, sophomore Mallorie Hamel and freshman Kodi Johnson were on the winning girls 4x200-meter relay. They finished in 1 minute, 49.30 seconds. Rock Springs was runner-up in 1:49.46.
Sanchez also earned all-state in the pole vault when she was second, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches.
Seniors Shay Archer, Conner Killpack and Mason Swingholm and junior Travis Judd was on the winning boys 1,600 sprint relay that finished in 3:41.06. Sheridan was second in 3:41.23.
Junior Aidan Morris turned in an all-state performance in the pole vault when he tied for second at 14 feet.
SPRING UPDATE
The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Monday the suspension of spring sports — boys and girls soccer, outdoor track and field and golf — was extended to April 6. There will also be no practices during the suspension to ensure everyone will be on an equal playing field.
If and when practices begin, the nine-day practice rule will still be applicable and practices last week will count.
The announcement by the WHSAA was in accordance with releases from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Wyoming Department of Education State Superintendent Jillian Balow that follows the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of limiting gatherings to no more 50 people.
The WHSAA and the department of education will be making further decisions addressing making up lost days, extending the school year and spring sports when there is more clarity on the impacts of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.