The Laramie High basketball teams are competing in their second three-game weekend of the season at the large Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River and Rock Springs.
The Plainsmen (5-0) continue to stay unbeaten with wins against Evanston (74-64) on Thursday and Mountain View (41-35) on Friday. The LHS boys cracked the top five at No. 5 in this week’s Class 4A WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media poll with 42 points from four fourth-place votes and six fifth-place votes. Mountain View is just outside the top five in the Class 3A poll at No. 6.
