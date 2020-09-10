Laramie High golfer Jackson McClaren won his second individual title in as many tournaments last Friday, this time after two playoff holes.
McClaren and Evanston’s Braxton Lind carded 2-over par rounds of 73 at the Rolling Green Country Club, forcing the pair to play on.
McClaren hit a gap wedge from 125 yards to within 6-feet on the second playoff hole and made the putt for a birdie and the win, said LHS coach Carlos Mellizo. Lind had an approach shot from similar yardage, but it carried about 3 yards too far and rolled off the back of the green. He later chipped it well past the hole before McClaren made his putt.
“Jackson stepped up and calmly closed the door on the tournament,” Mellizo said. “He played with that same poise all day and really earned that medal.
“Colter Harvey carded an impressive 80 for a personal record and a vital contribution to the team title. He’s really coming into his own this year.”
Harvey, tied teammate Titus Wookey for fourth-place with rounds of 80. Andrew Stannard also finished in the top-10 in eighth place (83). The Plainsmen totaled 316 strokes for the team win with Evanston finishing runner-up with 331.
Camryn Nagy led the Lady Plainsmen when she shot an 80 for second place, one stroke behind Green River’s Isabell Salas. The LHS girls finished third as a team with a 305.
“Camryn was solid from tee to green on a really tough course,” Mellizo said. “She’s a great leader. Grace Kordon (128) shaved six strokes off of her previous tournament score and played well, as did Emma Master (115), and Samantha Kitchen (110).”
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the young season with another one-day sweep against two teams on the road. LHS traveled to Gillette on Saturday for a pair of two-set wins.
The first match was a 25-23, 25-16 win against Campbell County.
“I think we started off a little slow after a 4-hour bus ride, but we were still able to pull off the win for the first set,” LHS’ Taylor Gardner said. “The second game, we definitely executed more and played great Laramie volleyball.”
Alexis Stucky had eight kills, seven digs and five assists; Taylor Tyser had 14 digs to go with three aces; Halley Feezer notched five kills and three digs; and Maddy Stucky had two kills, a block, eight digs, 10 assists and two aces.
“It wasn’t the prettiest volleyball played, but we were able to grind out a win,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “I was proud of our execution at ‘end game.’”
The Lady Plainsmen then beat Cheyenne South 25-17, 25-18.
“We played the smartest we’ve played all season,” Jill Stucky said. “I am extremely proud of how efficient our side out offense was and how well we balanced our set distribution.”
Alexis Stucky recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 13 assists; Maddy Stucky added 13 assists of her own; Tyser had 16 digs and three aces; and Feezer had three kills and six digs.
“We spent the whole week working on shot development and it came in really handy,” Feezer said.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The three-time defending state champion Lady Plainsmen swimming and diving team had a battle on their hands to pick up the first dual win of the season.
The LHS girls won 99-82 on Friday against Campbell County, arguably the other historically power in Class 4A.
“It was a really closely-contested dual meet with each team winning six events,” LHS coach Tom Hudson said. “We just had the depth to prevail and (Campbell County) has no divers, so we swept the diving.”
Katie McPherson won two events for Laramie when she touched the wall in 25.72 second in the 50-yard freestyle and 1:03.18 in the 100 butterfly.
Natalie Six finished ahead of her six diving teammates with 229.05 points from the 1-meter board.
Also picking up wins for the Lady Plainsmen, who now have 12 total state qualifiers, were Anna Roesler in the 100 freestyle (56.12) and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
“We got three new state qualifiers in Isabel Arnold, Libby Moore and Maya Peterson,” Hudson said. “Also and a diver who qualified earlier, Katrina Yurista qualified in the 50 free.”
CROSS-COUNTRY
The LHS long-distance runners competed Saturday at the Douglas River Run.
The Plainsmen were runner-up and the Lady Plainsmen were third in the team standings.
Ted Rittle led the LHS boys when he broke up the top four from Cheyenne Central. Rittle was runner-up in 17:24.8 on the 5-kilometer course at the Douglas Community Club & Golf Course. Central’s Jason Frentheway won in 17:15.7.
Also finishing in the top 10 for the Plainsmen was Cooper Kaligis in ninth place at 17:54.8.
Libby Berryhill was the top Lady Plainsmen finisher when she finished fourth in 19:36.4. Teammate Addison Forry finished next for fourth place in 20:44.2.
TENNIS
The LHS tennis teams split a pair of road duals Saturday down Interstate 80 against Rock Springs and Green River.
The Plainsmen beat Rock Springs 5-0 and lost to Green River 4-1. The Lady Plainsmen beat Rock Springs 4-1 before losing to Green River 5-0.
LHS No. 1 singles player Sam Johnson-Noya won both his match on the day when he defeated Rock Springs’ Nico Wodsey 6-0, 6-0 and Green River’s Caeden Grubb 6-4, 6-4.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen home duals scheduled against Cheyenne South on Tuesday were postponed because of the winter storm. A make-up date is still to be announced.
