The accomplishments Olivia McPherson achieved during her swimming career at Laramie High were unprecedented.
McPherson swam her way to the top of the podium and into the record books multiple times to establish herself as one of the best swimmers in the history of a storied program that has traditionally been prep power in the state of Wyoming.
Her résumé did not go unnoticed when it was announced Monday she was one of five finalists for the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award.
The prestigious award recognizes the most outstanding male and female senior athletes from all classes and sports in the state. The male and female winners will be announced June 15.
“It’s very rare a one-sport athlete is nominated for the Milward Simpson award,” longtime LHS swimming coach Tom Hudson said. “I think Olivia is the only girls or boys swimmer we’ve ever had nominated because most swimmers are not three-sport athletes. But Olivia has just gone above and beyond with all the state titles and records. I was thrilled when she got a nomination.”
Overall during her career at LHS, McPherson was a four-time all-conference and all-state swimmer. She won 12 state championships, set four state records, won three state team titles, earned seven All-American honors and currently has eight LHS swimming records.
“She is one of the best swimmers Laramie High School has ever seen,” Hudson said. “To top it off, she’s just such a nice and humble person, but a fierce competitor at the same time. She’s really one of a kind.”
In McPherson’s freshman season, she was the state champion in the 50-yard freestyle when she set a LHS record. She was also the anchor of the Lady Plainsmen’s record-setting 400 freestyle relay.
During her sophomore season, she was state champion in the 50 freestyle when she re-set the school record and earned All-American honors for the 100 freestyle. She was also as state champion in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that broke school and state records.
As a junior, McPherson was state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while achieving All-American status and school records in both events. She also set a team record in the 100 breaststroke and was an All-American in that event. To round out her junior season she helped lead the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to state titles.
During her senior season, she was a 50 freestyle state champion for the third time and an All-American with the 200 freestyle relay. McPherson was also the state champion in the 100 breaststroke when she set a state record, a school record and gained All-American status. She was also the state champion in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. She also set school records in the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.
McPherson, the daughter of John and Treasure McPherson, took her time in the recruiting process before deciding to be a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina in the fall.
“She made that decision after looking at lots of different schools,” Hudson said. “It’s a long ways from home, but the coaches reached out to her, and she made a good connection with them and felt it was the best fit.”
Other girls finalists are Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs), Makylee Buell (Cheyenne East), Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) and Naya Shime (Riverton/Kelly Walsh).
The boys finalists are Briggin Bluemel (Mountain View), Garrett Coon (Sheridan), Quinn McCafferty (Big Horn), Luke Mortimer (Worland) and Dax Yeradi (Wright).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.