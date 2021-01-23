Laramie High’s Tristan Smith competes in a Nordic skiing race earlier in the season at the Casper Mountain Trails Center. Smith won his first high school race last weekend at the Lander Invitational at the Beaver Creek Ski Trails.
Laramie High’s Tristan Smith competes in a Nordic skiing race earlier in the season at the Casper Mountain Trails Center. Smith won his first high school race last weekend at the Lander Invitational at the Beaver Creek Ski Trails.
Editor’s note: The following Laramie High roundup from events last weekend is published a little later than intended because of unexpected circumstances at the beginning of this week. Similar follow-up roundups are normally published for the first printed edition of the week in Wednesday’s Laramie Boomerang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.