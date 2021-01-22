Editor’s note: The following Laramie High roundup from events last weekend is published a little later than intended because of unexpected circumstances at the beginning of this week. Similar follow-up roundups are normally published for the first printed edition of the week in Wednesday’s Laramie Boomerang.
Indoor track and field
After missing all of the spring outdoor track and field season with the shutdown of sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a while since the LHS indoor track and field athletes competed against other Wyoming high schools.
The long drought of meets is over as of last Friday, Jan. 15, when the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen traveled to the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
Lady Plainsman Libby Berryhill made the most of it when she ran her way to set a new school record in the indoor 1,600 meters. She finished in 5 minutes, 17.11 seconds to win the event and beat the old LHS girls record of 5:17.90 set by Emmy Johnson in 2017. Berryhill also won the 800 in 2:25.14.
The Lady Plainsmen won the meet, the first of only three Wyoming High School Activities Association state qualifying meets for the season. The LHS girls scored 149 points, followed by Campbell County at 146 and Cheyenne Central at 125.5.
Also winning multiple events for the Lady Plainsmen was Taylor Gardner, who won the 55 hurdles in 9.11 and triple jump at 34 feet, 7½ inches.
Leah Schabron also won the 3,200 in 12:55.60 and the 4x800 relay team of Ilysa Soule, Abbie Samp, Schabron and Carey Berendsen finished first in 11:07.80.
Much like the Lady Plainsmen, several Plainsmen were at the top of the podium and also had multiple finishes in the top eight for team points.
The Plainsmen were runner-up as a team with 151 points behind Cheyenne Central’s 183. Campbell County was third with 110.
Plainsmen Aidan Morris won two individual events when he claimed the pole vault at 13-6 and 55 hurdles in 8.11.
Also winning events for the LHS boys were John Rose in the high jump at 5-8; Nathan Martin in 3,200 in 11:28.96; the 4x200 relay team of Austin Dahl, Cole Perkins, Travis Judd, and David Tangeman in 1:41.90; and the 4x800 relay team of Meyer Smith, Will McCrea, Russell King and Martin in 9:10.61.
Swimming and diving
The Plainsmen swimmers and divers are still undefeated on the season, and they were close to loss. The LHS boys tallied seven dual wins on Friday and Saturday at home and on Tuesday during a three-way dual against the Cheyenne teams at South High.
But the Plainsmen and Cheyenne Central recorded a rare tie in the Tuesday meet with each team scoring 93 points.
Laramie coach Tom Hudson said the score against the Indians came down to the final 400-yard freestyle relay and the Plainsmen needed a team to win and another team to finish at least fourth.
That is exactly what the Plainsmen did. The LHS A team of Noah Cochran, Collin Fontana, Garrett Rees and Mace Spiker-Miller won in 3:27.96. The Central A team was runner-up in 3:28.10, and Cheyenne South was third in 3:34.60. The LHS B team of Loden Ewers, Lincoln Taff, Dallin Taff and Thomas Smith finished fourth in 3:54.11 avoid the first dual loss.
Cochran, a freshman, also qualified for the state meet in the 50 and 100 freestyles and 100 butterfly during Friday’s meet.
The Plainsmen (13-0-1) dual wins were against Rock Springs (104-74) and Evanston (102-75) on Friday; Sheridan (103-77), Cheyenne East (130-53) and Campbell County (133-21) on Saturday; and East (144-42) and South (131-51) on Tuesday.
