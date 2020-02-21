The paths for Max DeYoung and Colton Drury were different, then converged because of a common goal in the pool.
The Laramie High seniors stand tall with DeYoung at 6-feet-5 and Drury at 6-3, but it’s the way they sprint through water that propels them in front of most others.
Plainsmen swimming and diving has always relied on a few top-end athletes combined with overall team depth for success. DeYoung and Drury are part of the top-end talent that 30-year LHS coach Tom Hudson hopes will push his team to a third straight Wyoming Class 4A boys state swimming and diving championship.
“Simply put, Max DeYoung is the greatest male swimmer to ever swim at Laramie High School,” Hudson said. “He owns about half of our record board already, and it speaks for itself. He is a great person and leader, and I just love watching him compete.
“Colton Drury came to us last year and made an immediate impact, especially in the freestyle events. He is a great sprinter and turned into quite a good backstroker and 200 freestyler, as well. He is an integral part of our relays, and somebody who if we didn’t have, we would not be as successful as we have been.”
The 4A state meet in the LHS Natatorium begins at 3:30 p.m. today with the diving preliminary and semifinal heats with swimming prelims starting about 30 minutes after diving. The finals will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
DeYoung grew up in Laramie, and started competitive swimming with the Laramie Swim Club when he was about 6 years old. As the years passed, the year-round training intensified.
“I really like my coaches Tom (Hudson) and Scott (Cronk), and the team aspect — it’s always fun to get into the pool with your friends,” DeYoung said. “It’s been a lot of two-a-days for many years getting up around 5:30 a.m. every day with only a few weeks off at a time during the year. But it’s what you have to do to get where you want to be. My freshman year was probably not as good with just starting in high school swimming, but after that, it just took off.”
DeYoung has been an All-State swimmer since he began with the Plainsmen, and he started to fill his list of accomplishments in earnest the past two seasons. He has nine event state titles: part of the state record 400-yard freestyle relay in 2017; 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay in 2018; 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay in 2019. He was named 4A athlete of the meet and athlete of the year in 2018 and 2019. DeYoung is a Junior National and U.S. Open qualifier and an All-American in the 50 freestyle.
DeYoung, who will not venture far from home after signing to swim for the University of Wyoming, said his favorite event is probably the 50 freestyle “because it’s really fast. One thing can make you go super fast and another thing can make you go slower — I just like getting in there and getting it done real quick.”
Drury started swimming competitively at a later age of 13 in the eighth grade when his family lived in North Canton, Ohio.
“I started when my brother (Hunter) joined swimming his sophomore year,” Drury said. “My parents said he is quite the swimmer and you could turn into the way he is — he was 6-3 at the time. I swam for the YMCA, which has a big structure in Ohio with lots of people instead of club (teams) and it’s pretty competitive. Then I grew really fast, and became motivated.
“I like the self-growth part of it. Sometimes, other than relays, it’s you versus yourself and you really have to push yourself. That clock really drives you and it is addicting seeing those lower times and seeing how your practice and training can translate into the pool.”
Drury and his family then moved to Lakeville, Minnesota, before arriving to Laramie before his junior year at LHS.
“In the ninth grade I really developed a passion for it because I dropped so much time in one year,” Drury said. “When I moved to Laramie, I just dove right in. With club, I was probably one of the only guys swimming 2½ hours a day. I trained with the girls when I first came out here, and it was rough. Coming from Minnesota to altitude — my first day after I moved here I was in the pool, and I died. But I kept cranking at it, and the consistency really took me from being a mid-23 (seconds) sprinter to the low 22s by the end of the year.”
Drury was an All-State swimmer last season and part of the state title winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams for LHS. He was also fourth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. He is currently ranked in the top six in three events: the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle.
“I’ve grown to love the 100 free the most,” said Drury, who is keeping his options open to swim at the next level. “With the 50 free, it’s easy to make a small mistake. Since I didn’t start swimming until the eighth grade and although it’s ingrained in my mind, sometimes mistakes can happen, and that one little mistake can set you back. The 100 freestyle is a little more will power, and being a strong kicker, my legs can carry me through that race. I’m also starting to like the 200 freestyle. They are technical like a sprint, but you have to work for it a little more and it’s more of a mental game.”
The state meet
The Plainsmen have 21 state titles in program history, including the last two seasons.
LHS won a thriller in 2018 when the championship was decided during the final 400 freestyle relay. The Plainsmen re-wrote the record books after 19 years in the event finishing in 3 minutes, 10.49 seconds. Laramie beat Thunder Basin by just two team points with 226 to the Bolts’ 224.
The Plainsmen won the state title last season by a larger margin with 257 points. Thunder Basin was runner-up with 224.
“We’ve (recently) battled quite a bit of sickness, which has hurt us a bit,” Hudson said. “But overall, we are getting healthier and I’m feeling good about the training. We do have 19 state qualifiers, which is more depth than we’ve had in a long time.
“We were able to fill out everything except for one opening in four events. That’s a pretty good, deep lineup and we mix our depth with top-end power. Our relays should be strong and diving is a strong point for us, as well.”
But it’s another season, and Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh had the attention of Hudson and the Plainsmen since the first day.
Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh enter the state meet with similar lineups of top speed and plenty of depth. Kelly Walsh placed third at state the past two years, and Central was seventh both times.
“If everything works out, we have a shot,” Hudson said. “Right now, Cheyenne Central is the favorite at about 20 points. Kelly Walsh in my opinion is second with about 15 points behind Central, and we are five points behind that. The meet could go any one of three ways and it will be very exciting.”
