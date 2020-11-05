The Laramie High girls swimming and diving team has a chance to add another chapter to one of the most dominate stretches in program history.
The Lady Plainsmen will embark on an opportunity for a four-peat when the Class 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships gets underway today at the LHS Natatorium.
The championships begin at 2 p.m. with diving preliminary and semifinals rounds, followed by swimming prelims about 30 minutes after diving. The finals will start at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Class 3A state championships will also be at LHS. The diving prelims and semis will begin at 4 p.m. Friday followed by the swimming prelims 30 minutes after. The 3A finals will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Plainsmen last won four straight state titles during a five-year championship run from 1973-77. The LHS girls also won three straight from 1987-89.
The Lady Plainsmen have been successful through the years with teams that depended mostly on overall team depth mixed with top-end talent. Thirty-year LHS head coach Tom Hudson said that combination has developed again this season.
“We ended up with 24 state qualifiers, and I am happy with that,” Hudson said. “I felt that a weakness of our team could’ve been our depth, which is unusual for us. But by midseason and late-season our depth really started to show by getting in a lot of qualifiers toward the end.
“Our top-end strength has always been there throughout the year, and our relays are in good shape.”
The Lady Plainsmen set a school record this season with a 22-0 undefeated record. More duals were scheduled this season instead of a mix of dual and invitational formats because of new protocols for smaller meets during the COVID-19 pandemic. This season’s seniors have never lost a dual meet in four years.
Some of the top-end swimmers for LHS based on individual event results at the West Conference meet two weeks ago are: senior Katie McPherson in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle; senior Kenadi Olaveson in the 200 freestyle 100 butterfly; senior Isabel Arnold in the 50 freestyle and 100 breastroke; junior Anna Roesler in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; junior Maya McReynolds in the 100 breaststroke; junior Libby Moore in the 200 and 500 freestyle; sophomore Ashlyn Mathes in the 200 and 500 freestyle; sophomore Therese Richardson in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; and sophomore Maya Peterson in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
The top three divers for LHS have consistently been senior Maddie Appelhans and juniors Natalie Six and Mallorie Hamel.
“One of our strongest events is diving with six state qualifiers,” Hudson said. “There’s a new rule starting this year that everyone will get to compete (in all events) — only four can score, but everyone gets to participate. For instance, if our sixth-best diver makes the finals (top 12), they won’t score team points as those would be vacated, but that person will compete in the finals.”
The Lady Plainsmen dominated the field at the state meet last season by tallying 348 points. Green River was runner-up with 208, followed by Cheyenne Central in third with 191 and Campbell County fourth at 172.
Hudson said it will be a much closer competition for the state title with Central making the biggest move to challenge the Lady Plainsmen this season.
“We are in a dead heat with Cheyenne Central — they are really good,” Hudson said. “It’s going to be a really close state meet. I think Campbell County will also have a shot at third place with a lot of parity from third to fifth. It will be an exciting state meet.
“We’ve had meets of only 80 kids or four team (maximum), so there are a lot of teams and athletes we didn’t even see this season.”
A different state meet
The opportunity to compete at a state championship meet, and host it, was never guaranteed since the Wyoming High School Activities Association decided to go forward with fall sports.
Hudson said there will many procedures to be followed according to safety, sanitation and spectator guidelines.
“We worked very hard to be able to even have a state meet,” Hudson said. “We were granted a variance by the Albany County Health Officer (Dr. Jean Allais) for a limit of 350 spectators.”
Both state championship meets are not open to the general public. Hudson said each athlete received two tickets distributed by the state and their respective schools they can give to two other people for access.
The NFHS Network will be livestreaming the championships for a minimal cost. For more information and access, visit the WHSAA’s website www.whsaa.org.
