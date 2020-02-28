Laramie High junior Isaac Sell put a note in his locker so he can see it every day.
It says: “you went 0-2 last year at state.”
Sell, and 11 other Plainsmen wrestlers, begin the Wyoming Class 4A State Wrestling Championships today at the Casper Events Center. The first rounds begin at 9 a.m. The action resumes at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the third- and fifth-place matches at about 1 p.m., and the championship matches at about 3:45 p.m.
“My whole driving point this whole season was that I’m not letting that happen again,” Sell said.
“(That note) prepares me for every practice to go into it with the mentality that it can happen even when you think it’s not supposed to. It has motivated me for every match.”
Sell enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed at 160 pounds after finishing second at last week’s West Conference regional meet.
“I’ve coached him since seventh grade,” LHS head coach Stuart Brinkman said. “He is always going, looking to get better and always asking the coaches to wrestle with him every single day for practice partners.”
Sell added: “I think I have improved tremendously. Stuart and (assistant coach) Garret (Brinkman) help out a lot and have a really good idea of what’s going on and where my body should be.”
Sell had a solid freshman campaign two seasons ago when he went 29-18 overall and 4-2 for fifth place at the state tournament at 113 pounds. He wrestled at 138 as a sophomore last season and finished 18-23.
Then he made a significant jump up in weight class this season to primarily compete at 160 pounds. Sell is 34-10 with more mass and strength that he gained in the offseason from the weight room and a better diet.
“I like it a lot more at these higher weights,” Sell said. “I’ve put in a lot of work in the weight room during the offseason to grow for football and wrestling, so it’s definitely been nicer physically to wrestle at 160.
“When I went into the weight room, I worked out with a purpose and wasn’t going in there to mess around. I also was eating a lot of protein and eating more overall — just a big diet and working out to make sure I wasn’t putting on any fat.”
Sell’s first match is against Green River sophomore Kadan Wilson (15-16).
“I’m feeling great right now,” Sell said. “We are hitting our peak process and tapering to make sure everyone is feeling good. I’m confident with my stuff and not focusing on who I have to wrestle, but what I need to do to prepare myself for every match.
“It’s a big weekend, and after having choked here before sits in the back of my mind.”
Peaking and prepping
In addition to Sell, the Plainsmen have 10 other wrestlers that placed last weekend at regionals for a state seeding.
“We’ve had a small team with five or six first-year wrestlers and we qualified 12 wrestlers for state, which I’m really pretty impressed with,” Stuart Brinkman said. “They’ve been working hard all year and practicing what we’ve been teaching.”
The third-year LHS coach has a system called a “peaking process” that begins two weeks leading up to the state tourney.
“Our peaking process started the week we had a dual against South (two weeks ago),” Stuart Brinkman said. “We had hard practices with blowing out their legs with explosive movements and we did that for a full week. (Last week) we lightened up a little bit with a couple hard practices early in the week, then lighter starting on Thursday. This week, they’ve practiced for 1½, then were out of here trying to save their legs to make them feel good for state.”
The Plainsmen have won seven state team titles in program history with the last coming in 1999. Last season, they finished 10th out of 12 teams with 50 points as Kelly Walsh (223) won the title, followed by Green River (204) and Cheyenne East (195).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.