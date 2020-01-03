Laramie High aquatic sports for boys and girls are traditionally considered a powerhouse in Wyoming.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen have historically finished among the top three in Class 4A more often than and won a combined 35 state championships — 21 for the Plainsmen and 14 for the Lady Plainsmen.
The swimming accolades are well chronicled. But there’s also a rich history of strong Laramie divers who rise above the rest from the 1-meter springboard, especially during the last 20 years. Former LHS state champion and later diving coach Trent Weitzel guided numerous diving state champions for 13 seasons.
Fifth-season LHS diving coach Ben Herdt has kept LHS strong in the event with a slew of talented athletes, and has four Plainsmen this season to get excited about from two seniors, a sophomore and a freshman.
They are seniors Trenton Hamel and Bryce Bienz, sophomore Dylan Bressler and freshman Ronan Robinson.
“This is really the first time in my high school coaching where everyone on the team knows how to dive and has gone through numerous years of training — not only training for diving, but with me and my philosophy,” Herdy said. “They know what to expect and how to go about it. I tell them a lot that they have very high diving IQs, and that makes coaching them easier. … They are talented individuals and good kids who I have known for a while.
“It shows the growth in the program and community that there are kids coming up and you are not worried about graduating a class and wondering what to do. They all push each other — it’s not like one is significantly better than the other. They are all in a good spot.”
Herdt was an All-American diver in high school in East Lansing, Michigan, and competed for the University of Minnesota, helping the Gophers to three Big Ten championships. He later was the diving coach at the University of Wyoming from 2004-09 and was the men’s and women’s Mountain West coach of the year in 2009.
“(Herdt) is amazing, and one of the best people I ever met,” Hamel said. “He really takes diving seriously and wants us all to do our best in diving, school and life.”
All four LHS divers have a gymnastics background from when they were younger ranging from 10 years for Bressler and a couple of years for Hamel and Robinson. Bienz was a gymnast for six years.
“Gymnastics wasn’t for me. I could barely do the splits,” Hamel said. “(For diving), first you can’t be afraid of heights, and I’m not really afraid of heights. Then when I saw people do these cool tricks in the air, I wanted to learn that, too.”
Bressler added: “When I started diving, it started rolling for me and it got easy,” Bressler said. “I stopped gymnastics in my freshman year so I could put all my effort into diving. Gymnastics prepared me for this and having the skill set makes me like it more and already makes me a better diver.”
Bressler finished sixth as a freshman last season at the state meet with an 11-dive score of 349.45 points. LHS then senior Chris Bury won the title with 430.10 points.
“I thought it was pretty cool, but could’ve done better,” Bressler said. “Things happen with some screw ups here and there, but I was happy with it.”
Hamel was right behind Bressler last season in seventh with 330.90. That was one place higher from when he finished eighth at state in 2018 even though he scored more points at 365.10.
“I was pretty sick (last season),” Hamel said. “I was out of school the next week with the flu. Other than that, it was relatively fun. This season, I hope to be healthy during state and win the state championship.”
Bienz also competes in swimming events, primarily the 50-yard freestyle. He was 13th in diving as a freshman in 2017 (219.55) and 14th as a sophomore in 2018 (198.95). Bienz started diving for a continuation of gymnastics without the hard stops.
“For me it’s because of not being able to do gymnastics because of problems with impacts, and diving is softer on the joints by not landing on a floor but going into the water and I still like the acrobatic part and flipping,” Bienz said.
Bienz took half of last season off from swimming and diving, and rejoined the Plainsmen as a swimmer for the last half. He is happy to get back to diving for his senior season.
“It’s a lot of fun. At the start I thought I was going to make a fool of myself because I haven’t been diving for so long,” Bienz said. “But my muscle memory kind of kicked in and I’m getting my (diving) list back for 11-dive meets.”
Robinson started diving in the sixth grade and is eager to continue with the Plainsmen group.
“When I stopped gymnastics, I realized there was diving and it was kind of similar,” Robinson said. “Gymnastics helped me when I was first learning to dive by making connections with things I previously learned. … Once you get the hang of it, it goes a lot faster once you learn the basics. My goals are to do well and have fun.”
The swimmers
Having the Plainsmen as the team to beat would be an understatement while the LHS boys strive for a three-peat at the state championships.
They return 12 state qualifiers from last season and two state champions in seniors Max DeYoung and Colton Drury.
“It all starts with Max DeYoung, who is a two-time swimmer of the year,” said Tom Hudson, who is coaching the Plainsmen for the 30th season. “He is just an outstanding swimmer — an All-American last year in the 50 freestyle, owns about half of our school records and just signed a scholarship to swim at Wyoming. He is kind of our heavy hitter, and we will put him where the team needs him and hope he can win.
“Colton Drury is coming back with two All-State performances under his belt and got better during the offseason.”
DeYoung was last season’s state champion in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and was on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, as was Drury. Another All-State returning performer is Colin Fontana.
Also returning as state swimming qualifiers are seniors Sean Clerkin and Rowan Kelly and sophomores Mace Spiker-Miller, Christopher Blackburn, Hardy Greene and Thomas Smith.
“Mace Spiker-Miller really dedicated himself in the offseason with the swim club and improved a lot and Colin Fontana in the distance events is another swimmer who will lead the way,” Hudson said. “Between all those guys, and this outstanding diving core, that will allow us to compete for a top three spot.”
The Plainsmen won the state title in 2017 in thrilling fashion, down by two points heading into the final event — the 400 freestyle relay. The LHS boys won the relay by shattering a 19-year state record in 3 minutes, 10.49 seconds to beat Thunder Basin 226-224 for the state title. The Bolts were runner-up in the relay in 3:12.10. The previous record in the 400 freestyle relay was 3:12.26 set in 1999 by Campbell County.
The Plainsmen dominated from start to finish last season, winning state with 257 points. The battle was for second place with Thunder Basin finishing with 186 and Casper Kelly Walsh third at 185.
“This season will be a battle and we found that out (earlier in the season) with Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh beating us (in the Gillette Pentathlon), which has a little bit of a different scoring format,” Hudson said. “Central is loaded with depth and Kelly Walsh has top-end power. We have a little bit of both, and it will be a battle in the top three.”
