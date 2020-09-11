A 1-2 punch of a running game behind an offensive line opening the way came to fruition for the Laramie High football team.
With a strong push from the big guys up front, junior quarterback Jake Vigen handed to the ball 29 times to a pair of senior running backs who did the rest.
Isaac Sell rushed for 188 yards (12.5 per carry) with a long of 57 yards that was one of his two touchdowns. His second score late in the game was for 32 yards. Colter Nunn added 125 yards on 14 attempts, and touchdowns from 54 and 17 yards out.
Sell also scored the game’s second touchdown on the defensive side when the strong safety recovered a fumble and took it 31 to the house for a 14-0 lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
When the dust settled, the Plainsmen evened their record to 1-1 on the young season with a 35-22 home-opening win against Campbell County last Friday.
“In the first quarter we were able to get out fast, establish some stuff the line and Colter and Isaac were able to get loose a bit,” fourth-year coach Clint Reed said.
“In the middle of the game, there was a little bit of a letdown. I don’t know if we got complacent or (Campbell County) made some adjustments that we had to adjust to, but we were able to pick it up again late in the game.”
The Plainsmen, which broke into the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media poll this week by receiving two fifth-place votes for six points, are looking to take that momentum to Casper for a 7 p.m. kickoff today against Natrona County.
“We are always fine-tuning what we have, then tweaking adjustments based what we see on film,” Reed said. “Natrona’s defense is pretty much a 4-3, which is nothing new. So we looked at some of the alignments and see if we can match up with them better.”
The fifth-ranked Mustangs are 0-2 after tough losses against No. 2 Cheyenne Central (35-21) at home to open the season and a 34-27 shootout against No. 4 Cheyenne East in Cheyenne.
“(Natrona) played two very good teams in the state and competed hard in those games,” Reed said. “They are a well-coached team with a lot of good personnel. They will be hungry for a home game and trying to get their first victory. We are going to go in there and try to get a win because it’s been quite a few years since we’ve got one.”
Natrona also put an emphasis on running the football with a Class 4A second-best 226.5 yards on the ground. Quarterback Harrison Taubert accounted for 203 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the game against East. The total yards is a 4A season high so far.
“Defensively, we made sure our alignments and fronts (are ready) for tight ends, wings and strong formations,” Reed said. “Although they didn’t show it on film, in the past (Natrona) used some shifting pre-snap, so we have to be ready for that, too.”
Last year, the Plainsmen lost to the Mustangs 44-13 at home. The last time LHS beat Natrona was 49-28 in 2001 in Laramie. The long drought was almost snapped when LHS lost 14-13 in Casper in 2016.
