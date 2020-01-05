Laramie High main logo

The Laramie High wrestling team had a busy Saturday competing in five duals in the Bison Bonanza at Cheyenne South.

The Plainsmen went 2-3 overall and finished seventh. LHS lost to Cheyenne South (41-33), Douglas (69-9) and Burns-Pine Bluffs (36-31) before ending with wins against Renegade (48-30) and Torrington (39-25).

(0) comments

