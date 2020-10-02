It only happens in very rare circumstances in the history of Wyoming high school football, especially in Class 4A.
But the Laramie High gridiron players will have to go on the road for the fourth-straight weekend to play a game.
The Plainsmen (1-4) opened the season at Sheridan, then hosted Campbell County at home on Sept. 4. The following back-to-back week were originally scheduled at Natrona County and Cheyenne East.
Then the Mullen Fire burning about 40 miles west of Laramie and its smoke plume that rolled into Deti Stadium last Friday put a halt to homecoming and forced the Plainsmen to play Kelly Walsh the next day — in Casper.
“It was tough,” Laramie coach Clint Reed said. “It was our chance, and with COVID-19, to see what a homecoming would be like, which was the lead into that. The guys were excited for that opportunity and always excited to come back home and play in front of family and friends.
“Even though family will travel sometimes, you just don’t get the student body there.”
And the Plainsmen will board the buses again for another road trip and a kickoff at 6 tonight.
But in an area of living in constant adjustment and adversity, Reed said he has been pleased with what he’s seen on the practice field.
“I’m very pleased with this week,” Reed said. “Even though we are in the middle of the season with a lot of bumps and bruises right now with kids in and out of the lineup, their attitude and effort was really tremendous this week. I give it to the seniors and their leadership. The wins and losses haven’t fell the way they wanted to, but they keep coming back to work and excited for another opportunity to prove themselves on a Friday night.”
The Plainsmen were coming off a tough 49-28 loss to Kelly Walsh on Saturday.
The Tigers (2-3) broke into the top five of the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Poll after a solid 21-7 win against a solid Natrona County team.
“The minute they hired (second-year) coach Mark Lenhardt out of Torrington, you knew that program would keep rising and continue to grow,” Reed said. “Like all of us, they experienced ups and downs with different things going on, but they have some wins and losses and try to figure out how to get better. They are a very good team and program and we will have our hands full (tonight).”
The Plainsmen will welcome the return of seniors Colter Nunn at running back and Garrett Dodd at wide receiver after being out the last two games with injury.
“We will see how their conditioning and health is and see how their longevity is,” Reed said. “But they are young, good athletes and will give us everything they’ve got on each play. I’m hoping to have them for all four quarters. They are two big-time seniors who have meant a lot to the program and I’m excited to have both of them back.”
The Tigers beat the Plainsmen 40-7 in Rock Springs last season. Laramie came out on top 21-14 the year before that in 2018 in Laramie.
