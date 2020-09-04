Honoring the seniors will not wait to the end this season.
After the loss of the very end of the last winter sports season and the entirety of the spring season because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laramie High activities office spent a lot of time coming up with a special way to honor the seniors with a drive-thru parade.
With the fall sports season making a go of it to start this year, LHS teams are celebrating senior nights during the first home competitions on the schedules. Tennis had senior night on Tuesday and girls swimming and diving will do the same when hosting Thunder Basin and Campbell County at 4 p.m. today.
Plainsmen football will also honor its seniors before a 6 p.m. kickoff today against Campbell County at Deti Stadium.
LHS activities director Ron Wagner also released a statement Tuesday that capacity has been increased to 900 from a previous restriction of 475. Facemasks will be required at all times, and social distancing from other family groups as much as possible is strongly recommended.
“Our first home game and with the thoughts of a pandemic going on, you never know how many weeks we are going to get,” fourth-years LHS football coach Clint Reed said. “For these kids, it’s a high school year and for the seniors it’s their last opportunity on the field. So we want to make sure we acknowledge their accomplishments, and we will do it as soon as we can.
“With the attendance going up, that’s a great thing. As a coach and a program, we continue to work to get better and hope we excite the community to want to come out and watch the game.”
The Plainsmen got playing the Class 4A defending state champions and current No. 1-ranked Sheridan out of the way with a road trip last Friday to start the season. Laramie lost 42-10.
“When you come off a game, win or lose, film just doesn’t lie,” Reed said. “The greatest thing we can get is film study is when players can look at their techniques and coaches can look at changes they should’ve been making during the game and how we should’ve communicated. That’s what we got out of that.
“Sheridan is a very talented, consistent and successful program. We learned a lot, and I have a strong belief in our team and young men and we will see a lot of adjustments and changes.”
The Plainsmen struggled to find a rhythm on offense against a stout Broncs defense with 194 total yards — 86 rushing and 108 passing.
Campbell County had 291 total yards with 115 on the ground and 176 passing in a 35-6 loss at home against Rock Springs to begin the season.
“Every single year, (Campbell County) gets better and better,” Reed said. “I know that seems kind of like a weird statement, because years ago they were so talented. Then when (Gillette) split into two schools, they went through some growing pains. But have a coaching staff that is working hard, their numbers are coming up and there are always big, strong kids from Gillette.
“They struggled last week, we struggled last week and so it will be a battle.”
