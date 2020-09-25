After tough road trips in back-to-back weeks, the Laramie High football team doesn’t have to board a bus this week.
The Plainsmen (1-3), which played three of their first four games of the season on the road, will host its second home game of the season at 6 tonight against Kelly Walsh at Deti Stadium.
For the first time in eight years, the contest against the Kelly Walsh will not be either a season opener or a final regular-season game on the Class 4A schedule. The past three years were season openers with the four years before that to end the regular season.
“We’ve had some good games the last few years, either at the beginning of the year or where it falls on our schedule,” fourth-year Laramie coach Clint Reed said. “We’ve had some tight games with some wins and some losses in both directions with competitive games.
“We are hoping to play four quarters of football, limit mistakes, limit turnovers and go competing to get a ‘W’ at the end of the game.”
Last season, Laramie snapped a three-game losing streak to Kelly Walsh with a 24-17 win in Laramie. It later proved to be the lone win of the season.
Kelly Walsh won 27-14 in Casper in 2018; 37-21 in Laramie in 2017; and 18-15 in Casper in 2016.
Laramie won 48-14 in Laramie in 2015; 28-7 in Casper in 2014; and 29-26 in Laramie in 2013. The latter being a come-from-behind late rally by the Plainsmen.
The Plainsmen are coming off a tough 56-13 loss at No. 4 Cheyenne East as ranked by the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll.
Containing the most prolific quarterback in 4A, East’s Graedyn Buell, was problematic for the Plainsmen. Buell was 10 of 15 for 246 yards in passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He also added eight rushes for 75 yards and two scores on the ground.
“It’s the same song and dance sometimes,” Reed said. “We are holding them, down 7-0, and roll into the second quarter on a drive to be around the 23-yard line. Then we run into a wall and can’t punch it and then let (East) score 35 unanswered points in that second quarter.
“We have to find a way to compete for four quarters, and when things don’t go our way or we make a mistake, we can still stay fired up and on task instead of feeling sorry for ourselves.”
Kelly Walsh (2-2), coming off a 35-14 loss last Friday to crosstown rival Natrona County.
The Plainsmen will be without seniors Colter Nunn at running back and Garrett Dodd at wide receiver for at least one more week, Reed said.
“We have different guys — Travis Judd, Camden Shipman and Bryce Parvin — stepping up in some roles. Isaac Sell will still be the featured running back and hopefully we can get him rolling again.”
Sell, a senior running back, rushed for 137 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns against Natrona two weeks ago in Casper. Against East last week, he was most of the Plainsmen’s offense with 33 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.