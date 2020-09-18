After the first three games of the season, one aspect stood out the most for fourth-year Laramie High football coach Clint Reed.
How the Plainsmen start will dictate the rest of the night.
A slow start to open the season at Sheridan turned into a 42-10 loss on Aug. 28 against the now No. 3-ranked and defending state champion Broncs. Sheridan was at the top of the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Poll after the first two weeks of the season before now No. 1 Cheyenne Central upset the Broncs 20-17 in Sheridan.
A quick beginning with three touchdowns — two on offense and one on defense — in the home opener the following week on Sept. 4 led to a 35-22 win against Campbell County.
Last Friday, the Plainsmen traveled to Casper to take on No. 5 Natrona County. The Mustangs scored three touchdowns in each of the first and second quarters for a 41-0 at the half en route to a 48-21 win.
“We’ve been kind of hit and miss when it comes to starting off,” Reed said. “We started off quick against Campbell County and started off slow against Sheridan and Natrona.
“Right now, I’m looking for the boys to take some leadership roles, and play with passion early and often.”
The Plainsmen (1-2) will look to even their record with the third early road game of the schedule with a trip over the hill to take on No. 4 Cheyenne East (2-1) at 6 p.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Laramie will also be a bit shorthanded without seniors Colter Nunn at running back and Garrett Dodd at receiver. Reed said both were “banged up” and “Other guys have to step up and we will go with the horses we have.”
One of those horses has been senior running back Isaac Sell, who leads LHS with 149.3 all-purpose yards per game — 117.7 rushing, 26.3 receiving and 5.3 on kickoff returns. At running back, he has 353 total yards on 56 carries to go with four touchdowns. His rushing total ranks fourth in Class 4A.
The Plainsmen defense will have to contend with the best offensive team in 4A, led by the best quarterback.
The Thunderbirds have accounted for an average of 458 yards, led by the passing attack of senior Graedyn Buell. His stats so far are: 311.3 yards through the air; 58 of 89 for 65.2% completions; 10 touchdowns and one interception. His quarterback efficiency rating is 188.2.
“(East) has a good quarterback who is leading everybody else in the state,” Reed said. “I don’t think you can necessarily stop him from scoring. We will need to put up some points so we can play in this game and get after it. It has to be a little bit of a shootout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.