The Laramie High wrestling team competed in its first dual of the season Tuesday at Cheyenne East.
The Plainsmen lost 58-18 as six matches were not contested because of open weights, and Laramie having five of those in the lineup.
LHS picked up two wins on the mat against East. Jaxson Tilghman earned a win by fall against Gavin Aumiller at 285 pounds, and Ben Ruckman won a 3-2 decision against East’s Cade Pugh at 152.
East won five matches — three by pins. In matches that went the distance, T-Birds’ Bryson Vasquez won a 12-1 major decision against Fischer Hawkins at 138, and Jackson Hesford outlasted LHS’ Isaac Sell in a 7-4 decision at 160.
The T-Birds’ wins by fall came from Amos Solano against Connor Hobbs at 126, Noah Gallegos against Easton Hawkins at 132 and Josiah Aragon against Julian Cortez at 220.
The Plainsmen will next compete Dec. 30 at the Bison Bonanza in Cheyenne.
Holiday HoopsThe LHS boys basketball team is hosting the first ever Holiday Hoops Skills Clinic from 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Plainsmen Gym.
LHS players and coaches will provide kids from third to eighth grades a chance to have fun and work on their basketball skills.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the door and the cost is $25 per participant. Cash or checks made payable to “Laramie Boys Basketball Booster Club” will be accepted.
For more information, email: laramieboysbasketball@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.