The overall record might not be what Laramie High senior Isaac Sell would prefer — especially considering his competitive instincts.
The Plainsman running back, listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, has proven each week he is tough to bring down or chase down.
Sell has baffled even the stronger Class 4A defenses to lead the state with 1,012 total yards and 149 carries through six games, which works out to 168.7 yards per game rushing. He also has the two best single-game efforts on the season in 4A: 257 yards against Cheyenne East on Sept. 18; 278 yards against Rock Springs last Friday.
“A lot of it is that he is just a tremendous athlete that put in his time in the offseason,” Laramie coach Clint Reed said. “He is a competitor who has played all sports and prepared himself in the offseason to make the most of his senior year in everything thing he does.
“He has a lot of mental toughness, grit and does what you ask him to do every day.”
And Sell has done most of his damage on fields other than his own.
The Plainsmen (1-5) will have to play on the road yet again as they travel to Gillette for a 6 p.m. kickoff against No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin (5-1).
The original schedule had a home game, which was supposed to be homecoming for the Plainsmen, against Kelly Walsh on Sept. 25. But smoke from the nearby Mullen Fire reduced the air quality to force the game to be postponed and moved to Casper the next day.
That game was planned to break up two weeks of playing away before and after that contest. But the change made it five straight weeks of boarding buses.
“As the schedule is set at the state level (Wyoming High School Activities Association), they would never do that to a team,” Reed said. “But when the air quality has a game get bumped from your site to somewhere else — that happens.
“We will be so glad we will be done with being on the road after this week. We are excited for the opportunity to play at Thunder Basin. But we will be very happy to be home for a couple of weeks after that.”
Laramie is coming has lost four straight since beating Campbell County in its only home game so far, 35-22 on Sept. 4. The Plainsmen lost 36-15 at Rock Springs last Friday.
“I’m really appreciative of these seniors with their attitude, effort, coming in with the right frame of mind by putting things in the rearview mirror and looking at each week with a new opportunity,” Reed said.
Thunder Basin has won two straight against Campbell County, 55-7, and Kelly Walsh, 35-13.
“They are so balanced offensively and don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Reed said. “Once again, they are a Gillette school with great numbers to provide the ability for great competition and a very strong team.”
