Laramie High junior Anna Roesler swims the butterfly portion of the 200-yard individual medley during the finals of the Wyoming Class 4A Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships Nov. 6 at the LHS Natatorium.
Laramie High junior Anna Gatlin (4) goes up for a kill with teammates freshman Maddy Stucky (6) and junior Alexis Stucky (5) close by during the Wyoming Class 4A state volleyball championship match against Kelly Walsh Nov. 7 in the Casper Events Center.
JEREMIAH JOHNKE/WYOSPORTS
The Wyoming Coaches Association recently announced the All-State and All-East Conference teams after last weekend’s state championships.
The Laramie High Lady Plainsmen won state titles at both events. The swimming and diving squad successfully defended its state title with a fourth straight championship and 15th in program history. The volleyball team won its second ever state title, and first since 1994.
