Jill Stucky will be taking over the Laramie High volleyball program for a second time.
LHS activities director Ron Wagner announced the hiring Thursday evening pending approval of Albany County School District No. 1’s board.
“Coach Stucky brings experience guiding and teaching youth through Division I college athletes,” Wagner said. “She spent the last year helping in the program as the sophomore volleyball coach and did a phenomenal job. She adds an immense amount of knowledge as a coach with 28 years experience and her personal playing history.”
She takes over for former five-year coach Becky Baker, who was hired Jan. 30 as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Wyoming.
Stucky previously coached the Lady Plainsmen for two seasons and a combined 18-48 record.
In 2013, the Lady Plainsmen qualified for the state tournament for the sixth consecutive season, and went 10-25 overall and 3-7 in the East Conference before the separation into conference quadrants. In 2014, the LHS girls were 8-23 overall and 1-9 in the East.
Stucky will take over a program that had success under Baker for five seasons.
The Lady Plainsmen were young last season, but improved throughout for a 19-16 overall record, while going 4-2 in the Southeast Quadrant. The LHS girls advanced to the state tournament and beat Star Valley 3-0 to advance to the semifinals. They then lost to eventual state champion Kelly Walsh 3-0 and Riverton 3-0 in the consolation semifinal.
Wagner said Stucky will be filling her staff within the coming weeks.
