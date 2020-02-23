A huge exhale of relief, and then exhilaration, didn’t come until after the last exchange of swimmers in the final relay.
Coaches are always nervously concerned. Thirty-year Laramie High coach Tom Hudson didn’t take anything for granted before he finally watched senior Max DeYoung’s last turn in the 400-yard freestyle relay and he was smoothly cruising through the water down Lane 6 for the final 25-yards of his stellar LHS swimming career.
It was then when the decibels inside the LHS Natatorium increased exponentially from the swimmers, divers, coaches and the packed stands Saturday to conclude the Wyoming Class 4A Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships.
The Plainsmen, ranked third on paper by Hudson entering the state meet, won their third straight state championship with 255.5 points. It was close, too, with Cheyenne Central runner-up at 239 and Kelly Walsh third at 232.
“I was nervous the whole day, then had relief after the breaststroke a little bit,” Hudson said. “For the 400 relay, I told them to watch them touch and don’t false start.
“Nobody cares who wins the 400 freestyle relay 20 years from now — it’s what is on the banner that counts.”
It was the 22nd state title in program history, and third time the Plainsmen completed a three-peat during Hudson’s tenure at LHS. The previous times were in 2003-05 and 2009-11.
“It’s awesome,” said DeYoung, who was named athlete of the meet and athlete of the year for the third straight time. “We worried there for a little bit, but did everything we needed to do to win. I’m super excited I got to end my senior year with a win.”
One of the highlights for the Plainsmen was when DeYoung broke the state record with an All-American automatic time of 49.16 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Central senior Logan Schaad was second in 55.05. The previous record was 49.24 set in 2013 by Campbell County’s Collin Baldacci in 2013.
“I was ecstatic,” DeYoung said. “It was one of the only times I’ve been the most excited after a race — I was just super happy.”
Hudson added: “I can’t say enough about how much of a pleasure it was to coach Max DeYoung. Watching him break the state record in the 100 back — he’s worked hard for it and has gone through a lot, and that meant the world to me.”
DeYoung also claimed the 50 freestyle title when he clocked in at 20.64 for another pool record. Kelly Walsh senior Ian Pfaff was runner-up in 20.91.
Laramie sophomore Mace Spiker-Miller pulled off an upset in the 100 butterfly when he claimed the event title in 53.21. Kelly Walsh junior Jonas Armstrong was second in 53.52. Spiker-Miller also tied for fifth in the 50 freestyle in 22.54.
“I don’t know how I won,” Spiker-Miller said. “But in my mind I knew I needed to win this because I’ve been working on it for the entire season, so I worked my butt for the last time to get it done. I was so freaking excited when I did it.”
The Plainsmen started the meet with a bit of a surprise by using a 200 medley relay lineup from a hunch from Hudson. It worked when DeYoung, senior Eli Willardson, Spiker-Miller and senior Colton Drury won in 1:37.40. Kelly Walsh was runner-up in 1:38.24.
“In order to be even respectable in the 200 medley relay, we had to have Max on it,” Hudson said. “Then as Eli progressed more during the season in the breaststroke, it was in the back of my mind all season we could win this relay. We haven’t done that combination of guys all season until that relay, and they win it at the state meet.”
Willardson was also fifth in the 200 individual medley at 2:08.25 and sixth in the 500 freestyle at 5:31.65.
Drury was runner-up in the 100 freestyle at 48.42 with Pfaff winning in 47.05. Drury was also sixth in the 200 freestyle at 1:51.91.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Drury said. “We knew coming into this meet it would be close and we worked harder in practice. It if feels so much better when you worked so hard, knew it would be close and then you get it.”
Laramie sophomore Collin Fontana was second in the 500 freestyle at 5:02.84 with Cheyenne South junior Jared Price winning in 4:56.05. Fontana was also fifth in the 200 freestyle at 1:50.58.
The LHS 200 freestyle team of freshman Garrett Rees, sophomore Thomas Smith, freshman Josh Liu and Fontana were sixth in 1:34.39.
The Plainsmen picked up valuable team points in diving with four divers in the finals for the last three rounds from the 1-meter board. They were led by sophomore Dylan Bressler, who finished third with 421.65 points. Senior Trenton Hamel was fourth with 393.45, freshman Ronin Robinson was fifth with 370.80 and senior Bryce Bienz was ninth with 325.95.
“I could’ve done better,” Bressler said. “I liked my first dive, and my last one wasn’t too bad, but my second one, I didn’t get as much as I wanted to. Trenton, Ronan, Bryce and me: we all acted as a team and were just there for each other.”
After the Laramie 400 freestyle relay team of Drury, Spiker-Miller, Willardson and DeYoung did the championship walk up to the bulkhead to the sound of rock music, Hudson met them for a special instruction of clean exchanges being more important than winning the race.
The small team finished in 3:16.70 — second place for the bigger prize of the whole team winning a state title.
“Winning one state championship is hard enough,” Hudson said. “Winning three straight is an accomplishment for these guys. That’s really special.”
