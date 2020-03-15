When it shut down the Class 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments Thursday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association left a sliver of hope the tournament might continue once the dust settled with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic.
That changed Friday afternoon when the WHSAA announced the tournament would not be played this year.
“We understand the tremendous disappointment this decision is for our student-athletes, especially our seniors,” the WHSAA board said in a news release, “but please realize that we must be a responsible state organization, and that our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our students, schools and communities.”
The first tournament games were underway Thursday when the WHSAA first announced the remainder of the event would be played without fans or media in attendance. The WHSAA later shut down the tournament under direction of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.
The WHSAA also announced Friday it was suspending all extracurricular activities statewide until March 28.
Soccer and track and field practice started Monday. The first competitions were scheduled for March 19.
The WHSAA left it up to local school districts to decide whether they would allow their teams to continue to practice during the competition moratorium.
The school districts and WHSAA said they will adjust their plans depending on developments with COVID-19.
“The WHSAA staff will continue to work diligently with the state entities that are experts in this area, and follow their guidance as we proceed in determining the best course of action with the remainder of spring activities,” the WHSAA release said. “We encourage all our schools to do the same with their local and county experts.
“We appreciate your patience and support of our students as we work through this complex situation.”
According to a statement on Laramie High’s website: “Laramie High School will continue with scheduled practices, however, we stress the importance of athletes staying home if they are sick. Athletes will not be penalized for missing practices during the restricted time frame.”
More information and details how athletics for Albany County School District No. 1 are impacted this spring by the COVID-19 developments will be pursued soon by the WyoSports staff at the Laramie Boomerang.
