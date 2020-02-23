CHEYENNE – Senior guard Justus Golding scored 33 points to help Pine Bluffs to a 75-65 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie on Saturday.
Golding was 8 of 19 from beyond the arc for the No. 3-ranked Hornets (14-6 overall, 6-0 Class 2A Southeast Quadrant).
