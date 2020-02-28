CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs senior guard Michael Shain scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds and five steals to help Pine Bluffs to a 78-7 victory over Wright at the Class 2A East Regional on Thursday in Torrington.
Sophomore Reed Thompson scored 19 points and grabbed four steals. The Hornets had 28 steals as a team. Senior Justus Golding chipped in with five steals, as did senior Brian Steger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.