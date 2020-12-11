CHEYENNE – Sophomore Stu Lerwick scored a team-best 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Pine Bluffs during a 68-55 loss to visiting Wheatland on Thursday night.
The Hornets (0-1) also got 14 points from junior Reed Thompson and 11 from senior guard Marvin Reza. Reza also had five assists and five rebounds.
