CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs senior guard Michael Shain recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Dickinson State University.
Dickinson State is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Shain averaged 21.9 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals per game to help Pine Bluffs go 18-9 and finish sixth at the Class 2A state tournament. He was voted the Southeast Conference player of the year by the league's coaches.
A two-time all-state pick, Shain averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over 78 games at Pine Bluffs.
Dickinson State was 10-17 this past season.
