CASPER – The final three minutes of the Wyoming Class 2A girls basketball championship belonged to Wyoming Indian and Angela Astorga.
The Lady Chiefs closed the game on a 10-0 run – including eight points from Astorga – to rally past Pine Bluffs for a 52-46 win at the Casper Events Center.
“We had a couple untimely turnovers,” Lady Hornets coach Lindsey Forbes said. “We made a couple lazy passes they were able to jump and get points off of, and we had one turnover while we were trying to get out of trouble.
“We needed to be extremely deliberate with the ball, and we weren’t. I could talk about ‘what ifs’ all night, but it doesn’t change how proud I am of my team.”
Wyoming Indian (27-3) led by as many as nine points midway through the third quarter, and took a 39-35 lead into the fourth.
Senior Maddie Fornstrom’s pull-up jumper seconds in the final frame sparked a 9-0 Pine Bluffs run that the Hornets pull ahead 46-42 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining.
It was the Hornets’ first lead since midway through the first quarter.
“I know everyone talks about the way Wyoming Indian shoots the ball, but they also live off second-chance opportunities,” Forbes said. “Even if we didn’t get a turnover, we needed to grab the rebound, limit them to one shot and get going the other way. We did that during that run.”
Longtime Wyoming Indian coach Aleta Moss called a timeout after senior forward Sophie Howard capped that 9-0 fourth-quarter spurt with a basket inside. Moss’ Chiefs closed out the game with their 10-0 run.
It started when Astorga made a pair of free throws. She followed that with a basket in the post to knot the score 46-46. Astorga jumped into the passing lane as Pine Bluffs’ sophomore Jaden Shelit threw the ball across the width of the court, stole the ball and made a wild layup while falling out of bounds to give Wyoming Indian a 48-46 lead.
Astorga closed the game with a layup off a steal with seven seconds remaining. She finished with 20 points.
“We were behind for so long, but we worked really hard to catch back up to them,” said senior forward Hyleigh Fornstrom, who scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds. “We prepared for them all year, and we thought we were ready for them. But you’re not really ready until you’re on the court with them.
“We played the best we could, and Wyoming Indian just played better.”
A dry spell put Pine Bluffs (21-5) behind in the first half.
The Hornets went without a field goal for 5:08 during the second quarter. Wyoming Indian had a 9-1 run during that stretch.
Shelit ended that dry spell by driving the right baseline and making a floater under pressure. Those were the Hornets’ leading scorer’s first points of the game. Shelit finished with a team-best 20 points, with 14 of those coming in the second half.
“I had to really talk her into going to the rim,” Forbes said. “She shoots the ball well, but she was settling for a lot of outside shots in the first half. I told her to get to the rim, and she did that and came alive in the second half.”
Senior Dylan Sweeter grabbed 11 rebounds for Pine Bluffs.
Sandie Friday scored 13 points and corralled 12 rebounds for Wyoming Indian, which repeated as state champs.
WYO. INDIAN 52, PINE BLUFFS 46
Wyoming Indian…… 11 16 12 13 – 52
Pine Bluffs…… 8 12 15 11 – 46
Wyoming Indian: Ferris 3-10 7-8 14, Friday 5-17 3-5 13, Astorga 7-12 6-6 20, Robinson 1-3 0-3 3, Redman 0-1 0-0 0, Trosper 0-1 0-0 0, HiWalker 0-2 0-0 0, Fighting Bear 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 17-50 16-20 52.
Pine Bluffs: M. Fornstrom 1-7 0-0 2, Howard 2-3 0-0 4, S. Fornstrom 0-1 0-0 0, J. Shelit 8-14 3-4 20, Reifschneider 0-0 0-0 0, H. Fornstrom 2-8 2-4 7, Norman 2-7 0-1 4, Thurin 0-1 1-2 1, Sweeter 3-8 2-4 8. Totals: 18-49 8-15 46.
3-pointers: WI 2-14 (Ferris 1-4, Friday 0-2, Astorga 0-1, Robinson 1-3, Trosper 0-1, HiWalker 0-1, Fighting Bear 0-2); PB 2-12 (M. Fornstrom 0-2, S. Fornstrom 0-1, J. Shelit 1-5, H. Fornstrom 1-3, Thurin 0-1). Rebounds: WI 32 (Friday 12); PB 39 (Sweeter 11). Assists: WI 4 (Four with 1); PB 8 (Three with 2). Turnovers: WI 12 (Friday 4, Astorga 4); PB 20 (H. Fornstrom 5). Blocks: WI 0, PB 2 (Howard, H. Fornstrom). Steals: WI 15 (HiWalker 5), PB 1 (M. Fornstrom). Total fouls: WI 15, PB 16.
