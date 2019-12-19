The Rock River boys and girls basketball teams began playing games last weekend at the Carbon County Classic in Hanna.
The Lady Longhorns, coached by Ty Vallier and assistant Jeremy Qualls, went 3-1 during the classic with wins against St. Stephens (54-45), Fort Washakie (23-21) and Meeteetse (51-17) and a loss to Colorado’s Hayden (46-28).
The Rock River girls have four players returning in seniors Annetta Broyles, Delaney Qualls and Lydia Moore and junior Rachel Broyles. Delaney Qualls was an All-State and All-Conference selection and Class 1A Southeast player of the year last season. Moore was on the All-State team in 2018 and is a three-time All-Conference selection.
The Lady Longhorns also gained two juniors with Stephany Davis and ShayLynn Voss and three freshmen in Bailey Dennett, PJ Dennett and Emerald Niswender.
“This season is off to a great start. We have a great group of young ladies who are very coachable and a lot of fun. It should be a fun season,” Vallier said.
The Longhorns (0-4) had a tough start with losses to Hayden (52-30), St. Stephens (84-54), Meeteetse (67-45) and Dubois (64-37).
The Rock River boys are coached by Jeff Torbert and assistant Kason Winters. Members of the Longhorns are: seniors Elijah Cox and Zariel Mallery-Coulter; juniors Kagan Sims, Tai Walrath and Mindo Walrath; and freshmen Johnny Moore, Hunter Winters, Aaron James, Christian Taylor, Aisa Mosher and Greysin Wachholtz.
The Rock River teams will compete this weekend at the Dogger Basketball Classic at Lingle-Fort Laramie.
