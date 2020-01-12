CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College suffered an 89-69 loss to No. 19-ranked Casper College on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (3-13 overall, 1-1 Region IX North) 42-34 at halftime.
Mateo Zovko scored a team-high 22 points for LCCC, while Erik Oliver posted 20 and added six rebounds and two assists. Kyle Cabs finished with eight points and a team-best 10 rebounds.
“I like the way we’re playing,” head coach Jason Ficca said. “I think we’re playing the right way. The numbers are the way we want. Casper’s a really talented team. (But) we’re waiting for a couple guys to get back as we’re still a bit short handed.”
LCCC shot just 38% from the floor, while Casper shot 50%.
The Eagles travel to Central Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
